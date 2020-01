Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 16:02 Hits: 0

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), one of the House impeachment managers in President Trump's Senate trial, said Sunday that Republicans looking to block or negotiate on witnesses are "part of the coverup." Nadler's comments came...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/478977-nadler-gop-senators-who-want-to-negotiate-witnesses-are-part-of-the-coverup