Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said Sunday that "history has its eyes" on senators as President Trump's impeachment trial in the upper chamber is set to begin this week.The former presidential candidate said on ABC’s “This Week” that the trial is a...

