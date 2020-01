Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 13:02 Hits: 0

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Marilyn Marks of the Coalition for Good Governance about the reasons behind the lawsuit seeking to bar Georgia from using its paperless voting machines.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/19/797722002/election-security-in-georgia?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics