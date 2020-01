Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 13:02 Hits: 1

After an Election Day meltdown last year, two lawsuits in Pennsylvania could result in the state decertifying a popular voting machine ahead of of the 2020 elections.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/19/797721971/lawsuits-over-voting-machines-in-pennsylvania?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics