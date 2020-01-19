Eric Trump Lies That His Family Got 'Out Of Business' When His 'Father Became President'

Articles

During a segment on this Friday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox, Ingraham and Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, Eric Trump, had the gall to go after the Bidens for nepotism, including some new attacks on Biden's brother Frank for a failed charter school venture in Florida. Trump also repeated the lie that he's continually been allowed to tell on Fox -- that his family "got out of business" when his father became president, when in fact the opposite is true, as GQ described in detail in October: How Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump Have Profited Off Their Dad's Presidency. Here's a portion of the transcript from the segment above via Media Matters:

