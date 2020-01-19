Trump Scoffs At NY Seawall Idea: 'Get Your Mops And Buckets Ready'

Articles

Out of nowhere Saturday night, Donald Trump spewed out a tweet ripping on a proposal to build a seawall to protect New York City from rising oceans due to global warming. “A massive 200 Billion Dollar Sea Wall, built around New York to protect it from rare storms, is a costly, foolish & environmentally unfriendly idea that, when needed, probably won’t work anyway,” Trump wrote. “It will also look terrible. Sorry, you’ll just have to get your mops & buckets ready!” The seawall is one of several options being studied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as the New York Times reports: The giant barrier is the largest of five options the Army Corps of Engineers is studying to protect the New York area as storms become more frequent, and destructive, on a warming Earth. The proposals have sparked fierce debate as New York, like other coastal cities, grapples with the broader question of how and to what degree it must transform its landscape and lifestyle to survive rising seas.

