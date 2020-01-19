Rep. Adam Schiff Shreds McConnell's 'Mockery' Of An Impeachment Trial With No Witnesses

Articles

House Intelligence Chair Rep. Adam Schiff laid out very plainly to ABC's George Stephanopoulos why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will make a complete mockery of the impeachment trial if he does Trump's bidding and doesn't even allow for witnesses. Stephanopoulos asked Schiff whether they may ask for Lev Parnas to testify, and whether or not they're concerned about Parnas being seen as credible or not given the fact that he's under indictment. "Well, look, you know, it is the fact with many of the people surrounding the president that they end up indicted. These are the people that the president has chosen to work with, people like, you know, Michael Cohen, like Lev Parnas, like so many others, Paul Manafort," Schiff explained. "And these are people that do have information about the president's misconduct. But right now, George, we don't know what witnesses will be allowed and even if we'll be allowed witnesses." Exactly. Trump's the one who chose to surround himself with criminals. Schiff went onto explain what public reaction would be if there was a courtroom trial that was allowed to be conducted in the manner these Republicans and McConnell are proposing.

