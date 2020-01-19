Articles

Late last week, Politico reported that intelligence agencies were balking at testifying in an open setting as they generally do each year on global security threats because they are afraid of making President Cheato Trump angry. According to their report, officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence don’t want agency chiefs to be seen on-camera as disagreeing with the president on big issues such as Iran, Russia or North Korea. Yeah, why would we want to disagree with an irrational thug who shakes down allies for personal political gain, after all? On This Week, George Stephanopoulos asked Rep. Adam Schiff whether or not it is true and whether he will decide not to hold an open hearing. "The intelligence community is reluctant to have an open hearing, something that we had done every year prior to the Trump administration, because they're worried about angering the president," Schiff confirmed. "Part of their job is to speak truth to power," he continued. "And I worry that they're succumbing to the pressure of the administration."

