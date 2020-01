Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 22:57 Hits: 1

House Democrats on Saturday unveiled an extensive outline of their legal case heading into the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, lending a preview of the arguments — both substantial and procedural — underlying the central assertion that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/478945-democrats-file-brief-against-trump-the-founders-worst-nightmare