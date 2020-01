Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 12:55 Hits: 0

As the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary get close, what keeps low-polling candidates in the race? A sense that a state like New Hampshire could deliver a last-minute upset, as it has in the past.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/18/797229968/long-shot-candidates-bet-on-new-hampshire?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics