The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

David Gura Pegs National Archives Photo Alterations — 'A Startling Erasure'

Category: Politics Hits: 4

Are those echos of Stalin we hear? As David Gura reported, based on The Washington Post, The National Archives altered photos from the Women's March that were critical of Donald Trump. To be clear, these photos were altered to remove the criticism. Why would what is essentially one of our most treasured libraries, entrusted to hold documents reflective of our nations history and growth, engage in such an act of censorship?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/david-gura-pegs-national-archives-photo

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version