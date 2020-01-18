David Gura Pegs National Archives Photo Alterations — 'A Startling Erasure'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 23:03 Hits: 4

Are those echos of Stalin we hear? As David Gura reported, based on The Washington Post, The National Archives altered photos from the Women's March that were critical of Donald Trump. To be clear, these photos were altered to remove the criticism. Why would what is essentially one of our most treasured libraries, entrusted to hold documents reflective of our nations history and growth, engage in such an act of censorship?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/david-gura-pegs-national-archives-photo