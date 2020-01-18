READ: Newly Released Texts Show Lev Parnas In Frequent Contact With Nunes&#8217; Aide

Articles

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee published a new tranche of documents from indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas on Friday night, including texts that further expose Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) ties to President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

Parnas had several text exchanges with Dereck Harvey, one of Nunes’ aides, that show they had Skyped each other and met in person from at least February through May of 2019.

In the texts, Harvey requested certain documents related to Ukraine

“Any documents for us or are you going to keep working through Solomon?” Harvey asked Parnas on April 3, referring to the Hill columnist John Solomon, who used his platform to spread false information about Biden and then-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

“I’m in Israel will call you when I get back and we can meet up,” Parnas responded. “Coming to dc tomorrow night.”

“Good,” Harvey replied.

Previously released documents revealed that Nunes, who used his committee’s impeachment hearings to loudly defend Trump against the proceedings, was in contact with Parnas and Rudy Giuliani during Giuliani’s sustained smear campaign against Yovanovitch. Nunes initially denied ever speaking to Parnas, then admitted this week that he had, in fact, spoken to him on the phone.

The documents also include new photos of Parnas palling around with Trump and his son, Don Jr.

Read the documents below:

