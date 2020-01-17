Campus Notebook: Sen. Bob Menendez spent over $5 million in legal fees associated with corruption scandal

Articles

Published on Friday, 17 January 2020

Millions in legal expenses for Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption scandal The New Jersey Democrat spent $5.16 million on his defense, according to his legal expense fund filing with the Senate Office of Public Records. The trust was formed in 2014 at the beginning of Menendez’s legal woes. It allows people to make contributions to Menendez so he can fight his legal battles associated with the Senate Select Committee on Ethics inquiries and allegations of federal law violations associated with his role as a senator.

