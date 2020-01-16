Black Democrats Hold Sway in SC Presidential Primary 

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 20:11 Hits: 1

South Carolina will be the fourth U.S. state to hold a presidential nominating contest in 2020 and the first in which African Americans constitute a major portion of the electorate. Statewide polls show former Vice President Joe Biden leading a crowded Democratic field competing to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. VOA’s Chris Simkins traveled to South Carolina to gauge black voter sentiment ahead of the February 29th primary election.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/black-democrats-hold-sway-sc-presidential-primary-4158506