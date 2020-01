Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

Chief Justice John Roberts will soon discover firsthand that while the Supreme Court and the Senate sit on adjacent Washington city blocks, the two institutions occupy separate worlds.Roberts on Thursday appeared in the Senate in his black robes to...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/478689-trump-trial-poses-toughest-test-yet-for-roberts