Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 17:34 Hits: 0

National Democrats have added a North Carolina congressional district long held by Republicans to their list of 2020 targets. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Thursday that it has added … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article239349128.html#storylink=rss