Disgraced GOP NY Congressman Chris Collins Sentenced To 26 Months In Prison For Insider Trading

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 14:30 Hits: 2

Yet another Donald Trump fanboy is going to be spending time in the slammer, this time it is the first GOP Congressman to endorse Donald Trump, Chris Collins. The former New York Republican Congressman was arrested for insider trading related to an illegal stock tip he gave his son *while standing on the lawn of the White House* related to a biopharmaceutical company. Collins pleaded guilty in October to securities fraud and lying to the FBI. His attorneys begged for probation (snort), while the prosecutors recommended the maximum sentence of 46 to 57 months. The judge decided to cut that in half and sentenced the disgraced Congressman to 26 months in prison. Collins sobbed as he told the Court: “My life has been shattered. My reputation has been shattered. But mostly my family has been shattered.” Collins resigned from his seat the day before he pleaded guilty. For a solid year before he denied that he did anything wrong. At this point they will need to build an entire prison to hold all of Donald Trump's supporters.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/disgraced-gop-ny-congressman-chris-collins