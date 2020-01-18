Florida's Supreme Court Just Passed A Poll Tax

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 14:44 Hits: 2

Florida's state Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of denying convicted felons the right to vote if they do not pay fines and fees associated with their incarceration, a decision that was immediately assailed by rights activists as an unconstitutional and immoral poll tax. In a statement condemning the ruling (pdf), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of Florida, Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund said the ruling "does not—indeed, cannot—alter what the U.S. Constitution requires." "A federal court has already held that the state cannot deny people the right to vote because of their inability to pay financial obligations," the groups said in their statement. The court ruled that "all terms of sentence" in the law included fines and fees because they are included in "any portion of a sentence that is contained in the four corners of the sentencing document." Felons in Florida had their right to vote once restored by public ballot "upon completion of all terms of sentence including parole or probation" in 2018, but the state's GOP-led government has worked to undermine the right.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/floridas-supreme-court-just-passed-poll