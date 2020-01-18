Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 15:23 Hits: 3

So, this tweet from the official Space Force twitter account (yeah, there is such a thing) had people chuckling last night. The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in thePentagon. @EsperDoD @SecAFOfficial @SpaceForceCSO @GenDaveGoldfein @DeptofDefense@usairforce pic.twitter.com/Jvzt5bvNl7 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020 Which led to a follow-up tweet a few hours later, explaining why camouflage was used. In space.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/internet-mocks-new-space-force-uniform