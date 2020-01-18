The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maya Wiley Shreds Dershowitz's Assertion That Abuse Of Power Isn't Impeachable

Alan Dershowitz appeared on Ari Melber's show, The Beat, last night, to outline his strategy for defending Donald Jenius Trump against impeachment charges in the Senate trial. Immediately after Dersh's appearance, Melber turned to former federal prosecutor, Maya Wiley for her impressions. They were...unfavorable. MELBER: Maya, what did you think of the professor's remarks? WILEY: I thought they were incredible. And what I mean by that is that there are a large number of Constitutional scholars. We heard three of them testify before the House Judiciary Committee, who said, abuse of power is absolutely something that a president can be impeached for. And by the way, the fourth Constitutional scholar, who was called by the Republicans, John Turley, also conceded that had a president could be impeached for abuse of power. His argument was that there was insufficient evidence, which is a different argument from Alan Dershowitz's.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/maya-wiley-shreds-dershowitzs-assertion

