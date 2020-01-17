The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Was Hillary Clinton a terrible candidate?

As much as Donald Trump was hailed by Republicans for winning the White House in 2016, Hillary Clinton and her campaign took plenty of blame from her fellow Democrats for the loss. A closer look confirms that she underperformed a typical Democrat in key states in the race for president, even as she overperformed elsewhere. On the surface, Clinton could be viewed as a more valuable candidate to Democrats than Trump was to Republicans, according to Inside Elections’ ‘Vote Above Replacement’ metric. She overperformed a typical Democrat in 19 states, while Trump overperformed a typical Republican in 15 states.

