Published on Friday, 17 January 2020

House impeachment managers are working through the weekend, reviewing trial materials and their legal brief. The House brief, due Saturday at 5 p.m., has already been drafted by staff over the last month, but managers are continuing to refine it, according to a Democratic aide working on the impeachment trial.

