Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 23:21 Hits: 2

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) on Friday called for the House to hold a hearing into an ongoing cheating scandal in Major League Baseball (MLB) that has ensnared three teams so far. Rush said the House has an “imperative” to investigate the cheating...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/478879-lawmaker-calls-for-hearing-into-mlb-cheating-scandal