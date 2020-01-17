'Democrat' Calls Primary Challenger Marie Newman A 'Far-Left Extremist'

Articles

Friday, 17 January 2020

Rep. Dan Lipinski, who calls himself an Illinois Democrat, is making turncoat former Democrat Jeff Van Drew look principled. At least Van Drew quit the party and joined the Republicans. Lipinski has decided to go full Republican in his Democratic primary race against Marie Newman. Daily Kos obtained the first mailer he's sent out this year for his reelection (you can read it below the break) and it's a doozy. First off, the letterhead, declaring him "Our commonsense congressman," and then the launch into full-on Republican talking points. He says he's facing a "fierce" (that's true) challenge from "a far-left extremist who believes that this is a Democratic majority district, its representative should be a radical progressive." Like the entire "radical" Democratic House which supports a woman's right to determine her own health choices. Lipinski is the sole forced birther Democrat left in the House.

