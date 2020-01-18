Alan Dershowitz Flings Theory That Abuse Of Power Is Not Impeachable

Articles

If abuse of power does not qualify as a "high crime and misdemenor" worthy of removal from office, is there any crime that Donald Trump could do that would warrant removal? Or is Trump a king? Alan Dershowitz genuinely believes that Donald Trump abusing power is not a big enough deal to get him kicked out of office. He declared numerous times over the years that he is a liberal Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, as if this is some sort of excuse for his ridiculous understanding of the constitutional law. He went on The Beat with Ari Melber to talk about his decision to join Donald Trump's impeachment legal team, which includes TV lawyer, Jay Sekulow, former Florida AG who took a bribe, Pam Bondi, a few White House lawyers, and maybe Rudy Giuliani, if he has his way. Oh, and Special Counsel from the Bill Clinton impeachment, Ken Starr. So a group of brilliant legal minds (snort) that will definitely do everything by the book, and won't at all abuse the impeachment trial to try to raise their personal brands at all. MELBER: How do you make argument without dealing with some of these facts? Certainly one could imagine an abuse of power that would meet the standard. I'm sure you and I would agree in that in theory. DERSH: No, no, we don't agree on that. MELBER: Let me play for and you then get your response, let me play for you the President admitting the investigation. And then I'll get your response on whether that's an abuse. Here's Donald Trump on the White House lawn. (clip)

