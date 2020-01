Articles

Friday, 17 January 2020

Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg have used their own fortunes to outspend other candidates in the Democratic primary race. But so far, most voters aren't buying what they are selling.

(Image credit: Connie Hanzhang Jin )

