Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 15:46 Hits: 4

The White House has added a number of high-profile names to President Trump's defense team this morning. This comes ahead of the start of the impeachment trial on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/17/797278197/white-house-beefs-up-defense-team?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics