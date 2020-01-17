Susan Collins Scores Highest Disapproval Rating Of Any Senator

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 12:30 Hits: 3

You know things are bad, and likely to get worse for Susan Collins, the faux moderate/rubber stamp for Trump if she doesn't vote to impeach convict. And she won't, because that's just how she's rolled for the last quarter-century in the U.S. Senate. When they really need her vote, like with Bret Kavanaugh, she's right there, every time. And with 52% of Mainers now tired of her act (her Kavanaugh vote perhaps the final straw for many), and only 40% still with her (down from 67% before Trump), perhaps they'll finally rid themselves of her. Here's hoping. Source: Bangor Daily News AUGUSTA, Maine — A national survey released Thursday found U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine had the highest disapproval rating of any senator in 2019’s last quarter as she enters a campaign for a fifth term in which she is one of national Democrats’ top targets.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/susan-collins-gets-highest-disapproval