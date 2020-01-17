Erin Burnett Illustrates Trump's 'Pattern Of Lying' With Video Montage

Articles

Watch Donald Trump deny ever knowing Lev Parnas beyond saying he was at fundraisers: Trump denies knowing Lev Parnas 9 different times in 2 minutes:“I don’t know him. I don’t believe I’ve ever spoken to him." pic.twitter.com/kaz31yeZJU — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 16, 2020 How many times did he deny Parnas in that short clip, exactly? Erin Burnett thought it would be helpful to illustrate Trump's "pattern of lying when it comes to who and what he knows," so she compiled a montage of some of his greatest hits: David Duke, Wikileaks, Paul Manafort, etc. etc.. And as she pointed out at the end, she could have added 4 or 8 more, including Gordon Sondland, Stormy Daniels. and others. Any time they point out something he doesn't want to admit, he goes into "lie and deny" mode instead of just admitting he knows them. Lev Parnas, though? He might be a problem. He's vowed to release a photo every single time Trump denies knowing him.

