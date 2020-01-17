Documents Corroborate Lev Parnas Account

Articles

I think it’s obvious that we should all remain skeptical of Lev Parnas as Tom counsels here. Shady operators often have good reasons for lying or embellishing when they are in the crosshairs. The main takeaway from all this so far is that the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was engaged in a sleazy operation in Ukraine that appears to be linked to a lot more shady activities in this Ukraine gambit than we knew. It’s not credible that the president wasn’t okaying it ever step of the way. If they ever arrest Rudy and he has to save himself a lot of people will undoubtedly be in big trouble. That’s what Rudy was talking about when he said he has “insurance.” If Bill Barr was involved in all this, it may explain why Rudy has so far not been indicted by SDNY. Maybe.The good news is that there are documents that can corroborate much of what Parnas said. They are still being looked at. Yesterday, one watchdog group took a quick look at a few and shared what they found on twitter: American Oversight@weareoversight We lined up the newly released Parnas messages with the records we obtained from the State Department through FOIA litigation, as well as other records and reports. The timeline is troubling.

