Martha McSally Won't Answer Laura Ingraham When She Asks 'Liberal Hack's' Question

So you've probably seen Martha McSally's staged "showdown" with CNN reporter Manu Raju. Here's the short version: McSally was appointed to John McCain's open seat. She's relatively liberal for Arizona, and her reelection numbers look bad. So she imitates Trump, then fundraises off it. CNN's New Day looks at how she responded to the exact same question when Laura Ingraham asked it. "So Jeffrey Toobin asserted Republicans are afraid of the facts here. There is some evidence that maybe they're not just afraid of the facts. They're afraid of even being asked about the facts. Exhibit "A" here would be Arizona Senator Martha McSally. Listen," John Berman said. RAJU: Senator McSally, should the Senate consider new evidence as part of the impeachment trial? McSALLY: Man, you're a liberal hack. I'm not talking to you. RAJU: You're not going to comment? McSALLY: You're a liberal hack, buddy. "How practiced was that response?" Alysin Camerota said. "It is the most basic, pertinent question facing Republican senators now. How do I know that? Because it was asked again by liberal hack Laura Ingraham. Listen to this." INGRAHAM: What about Manu Raju's question? Do you want witnesses? McSALLY: I want a fair trial. INGRAHAM: Okay. No, no, no. You can call me a conservative hack. But do you want witnesses, yes or no? Why aren't you telling us? McSALLY: Because we're going to vote on Tuesday to start the trial and let them present the --

