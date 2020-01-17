Lindsey Graham 'Smells A Rat'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 19:25 Hits: 6

Someone should remind Sen. Lindsey Graham who commonly uses the term "rat" to describe people who've turned on them. Here's Graham making an appearance on State-Run TV, a.k.a. Fox "news" calling Rudy's now indicted former buddy Lev Parnas "a rat" on the very same evening Parnas added Graham's name to the ever-growing list of those implicated in the Ukraine scandal. Lindsey Graham Says Lev Parnas Is 'Crooked As a Snake' After Evidence Disclosure: 'I Smell a Rat': Lindsey Graham has said new impeachment evidence presented by Lev Parnas this week was "no different than the old evidence," calling the indicted Rudy Giuliani associate "crooked as a snake." The GOP senator for South Carolina told Fox News on Thursday night that he smelled "a rat" and accused Parnas of "dripping out" evidence to the House Intelligence Committee in the build-up to the Senate impeachment trial. His comments came two days after House Democrats released a trove of documents provided by Parnas' attorney, including text messages and photographs.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/lindsey-graham-smells-rat