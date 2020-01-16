Biden Says He&#8217;s Open To Considering O&#8217;Rourke Or Castro As His Running Mate

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 23:52 Hits: 5

Former Vice President Joe Biden isn’t opposed to the idea of bringing on a former 2020 Democratic rival as his potential running mate.

According to an interview with The Dallas Morning News Wednesday night, Biden said that he would consider former presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro as his running mate or to have a position in his Cabinet if he wins the presidency.

Biden told The Dallas Morning News that he has spoken with both O’Rourke and Castro since they withdrew their presidential campaigns and that his “plea to both of them is that they stay engaged” and that “they are talented, talented people.”

O’Rourke and Castro aren’t the only names that Biden has floated as a potential running mate.

On Tuesday, Biden told The Sacramento Bee that he would consider Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for “anything she would be interested in,” which includes vice president.

Last month, Biden bafflingly told attendees at a town hall event in New Hampshire that he would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate, despite not having a specific person in mind at the time.

