Historic impeachment trial begins. Now what?

  With elections looming, how politically perilous is the impeachment trial for senators — on both sides of the aisle — who are up for reelection in November? We turn to CQ Roll Call's elections analyst Nathan L. Gonzales to look at some key races and how impeachment will — or will not — play into them. Plus, congressional reporter Katherine Tully-McManus offers a view from inside the Senate chamber from day one of the impeachment proceedings.

