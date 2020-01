Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 01:32 Hits: 1

Corrected, Thursday, 8:32 p.m. | Senators and their staffs will be subject to new access restrictions and decorum practices in and around the Senate chamber starting Thursday morning, thanks to the imminent impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Access to the Senate wing will be more limited than usual as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/mcconnell-schumer-issue-ground-rules-for-impeachment-trial