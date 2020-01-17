The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Watch: Chief Justice Roberts swears in senators, starts impeachment trial

Category: Politics

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. officially began the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history Thursday. Shortly after arriving at the Capitol, Senate President Pro Tempore Charles E. Grassley swore in the justice on the Senate rostrum. Roberts then administered the oath to lawmakers. Alphabetically and in groups of four, the senators’ names were read by the clerk and the senators approached the Republican desk — normally used by Republican floor staff — to sign the impeachment oath book.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/video/watch-chief-justice-roberts-swears-in-senators-starts-impeachment-trial

