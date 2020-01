Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 23:36 Hits: 2

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) praised fellow “squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) on Thursday after she opened up about her alopecia journey and revealed her bald head for the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/478696-ayanna-pressleys-squad-of-congresswomen-send-her-messages-of-support-after-she