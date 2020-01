Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 21:22 Hits: 1

A nonpartisan federal watchdog agency ruled President Trump broke a budget law by withholding aid from Ukraine — a decision that may fuel the push to call witnesses at his Senate impeachment trial.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/16/797098418/trump-broke-budget-law-in-withholding-ukraine-aid-says-government-watchdog?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics