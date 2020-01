Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 21:22 Hits: 5

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Benjamin P. Marcus, of the Religious Freedom Center at the Freedom Forum Institute, about what President Trump has announced for National Religious Freedom Day.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/16/797098390/behind-the-initiatives-announced-on-national-religious-freedom-day?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics