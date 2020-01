Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 21:34 Hits: 6

The bureau was faulted after the Russian attack on the 2016 election for keeping too much information from state and local authorities. It says it'll use a new policy going forward.

(Image credit: J. David Ake/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/16/797102287/fbi-vows-to-warn-more-elections-officials-if-discovering-a-cyberattack?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics