Rand Paul Threatens Fellow Republicans Re Witness Votes

Published on Friday, 17 January 2020

[Above, at Trump rally in Kentucky, Rand Paul calls for illegal outing of whistleblower. Nov 2019] Schrödinger’s Senator, the physics paradox known in this dimension as Rand Paul, a man from the multiverse where anything is possible including being elected in the 2016 Presidential Goat Rodeo and being elected to the Senate or both or neither can happen at the same time or never -- -- is making his signature power move! Rand Paul threatens fellow Republicans with explosive witness votes Sen. Rand Paul is waging a fierce campaign to prevent the Senate from hearing witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, vowing to force tough votes on his fellow Republicans if they break with the president or back Democrats’ demands for new evidence… Paul says if four or more of his GOP colleagues join with Democrats to entertain new witness testimony, he will make the Senate vote on subpoenaing the president’s preferred witnesses, including Hunter Biden and the whistleblower who revealed the Ukraine scandal — polarizing picks who moderate Republicans aren’t eager to call. So he has a simple message for his party: end the trial before witnesses are called.

