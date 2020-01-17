The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Senators Have A Handy 'How To Avoid Reporters' Cheat Sheet

Holy crap, Senators have a cheat sheet on how to avoid reporters' questions. Senators have been given a flashcard with suggested phrases to use to avoid reporters, per @caitlinconant and @Grace_Segers https://t.co/RVocWmrgq5 pic.twitter.com/1ANboUSVvB — Melissa Quinn (@MelissaQuinn97) January 16, 2020 I guess that's better than, when faced with a boring and legitimate question about your duties, you go berserk and call the reporter a 'liberal hack' while walking away. Open thread below...

