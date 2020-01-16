Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 19:38 Hits: 5

The House on Thursday passed mostly along party lines a measure that would overturn a Trump administration rule rolling back protections for student loan borrowers, but the margin was well short of being veto-proof. The joint resolution passed 231-180 with six Republicans joining 225 Democrats in favor. It now heads to the Republican-led Senate but must wait until after the presidential impeachment trial.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/house-democrats-push-through-measure-to-nullify-trump-student-loan-rule