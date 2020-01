Articles

Responding to comments from 2020 Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg saying Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has too much power, Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the social media company’s behavior “shameful.” “I think they have been very abusive of the great opportunity that technology has given them,” Pelosi told reporters at a news briefing Thursday.

