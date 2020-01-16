Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 20:03 Hits: 8

Despite a dramatic daily warning, if senators fail to stay silent during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, it’s unlikely that they’ll end up arrested. And no, there is not a Senate jail. At the beginning of each trial day, Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger will declare, “Here ye! Here ye! Here ye! All persons are commanded to keep silent, on pain of imprisonment.”

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/do-chatty-senators-really-face-jail-time-during-impeachment