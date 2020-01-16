The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Phyllis Schlafly Told Stephen Miller To Ship Immigrants Out On Trains 'To Scare Them'

In a bunch of emails leaked a few years ago to Breitbart, Stephen Miller (everyone's favorite reincarnated Nazi) railed against Republicans as too weak on immigration and suggested Dreamers would one day replace white Americans. But look what good Catholic Phyllis "Eva Braun" Schlafly suggested! Via Newsweek: The Southern Poverty Law Center's "Hatewatch" section published its latest series of emails Tuesday which were leaked by an ex-Breitbart editor. The emails reveal Miller pitching white nationalist and vigilantly anti-immigrant ideas to the right-wing publication while he was a rising GOP aide to then-Senator Jeff Sessions and later a top Trump campaign policy adviser on immigration. Miller's latest leaked messages show he shared an article from far-right website WorldNetDaily with Phyllis Schlafly, who suggested the idea of shipping immigrants out of the U.S. on trains as a scare tactic and expressed fears that migrants might "replace existing demographics."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/phyllis-schlafly-told-stephen-miller-ship

