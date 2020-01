Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 17:34 Hits: 1

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) slammed tech giant Facebook on Thursday, accusing the social media company of abusing technology to mislead users and calling its behavior "shameful."“The Facebook business model is strictly to make...

