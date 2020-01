Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 19:37 Hits: 4

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), one of President Trump’s top allies in Congress, says not a single Senate Republican will vote for either of the articles of impeachment, especially after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) failed to pick up a single Republican...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/478641-paul-predicts-no-republicans-will-vote-to-convict-trump