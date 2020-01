Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 17:24 Hits: 2

During his unsuccessful 2010 bid for U.S. Senate, Democrat Cal Cunningham was as hawkish on trade as President Donald Trump is now. He called for renegotiating unfair trade agreements and … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article239286053.html#storylink=rss