Oh, Yeah! Devin Nunes Suddenly Remembers Lev Parnas!

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020

Ya know, the memory is a funny thing, isn't it? Devin Nunes insisted so very hard that he didn't know Lev Parnas — harder than Peter denied Jesus, he tried so hard. But Devin's noggin got a joggin' once Lev Parnas appeared with Rachel Maddow last night and named Nunes as someone to whom he spoke directly, and someone who was completely involved in the entire plot surrounding the ouster of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. He'd even met with Nunes a few times, and was dealing directly with Derek Harvey, Nunes' aide. When asked if he briefed Harvey on the plans for Yovanovitch, Parnas said he hadn't needed to because Nunes knew about it all already. Devin, Devin, Devin. Well, NOW, Nunes remembers. He appeared with Martha McCallum on Fox News to lie his way through his previous lies. McCallum reminded him of when he said he didn't recall speaking to Parnas, or whether it was on a cell phone or not. "Have you figured out the answers to any of those questions?" she inquired with a completely straight face.

